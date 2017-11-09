Denmark vs Republic of Ireland: preview, prediction and TV details
What is it?
It's the World Cup play-off first leg between Denmark and Republic of Ireland.
When is it?
It's on Saturday, so November 11.
What time is kick-off?
At 7.45pm.
Where is it?
At Denmark’s Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
What TV channel is it on?
You can watch live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Football. Their programme starts at 7.30pm. Alternatively, bookmark this page and come back on Saturday for our live blog.
What is the team news?
Jeff Hendrick has handed Ireland a major boost ahead of the first leg. The 25-year-old Burnley midfielder was able to train with the rest of his team-mates on Thursday before the squad headed to Copenhagen after previously working with the Football Association of Ireland's medical team as he attempted to shake off a gluteal muscle injury.
He was joined on the training pitch by club-mate Stephen Ward, with the full-back having been rested as a precaution earlier in the week.
Hendrick's presence among the travelling party was all the more welcome because of the absence of David Meyler through suspension for the first leg and James McCarthy with a hamstring problem.
What are they saying?
Denmark coach Age Hareide on Christian Eriksen carrying the hopes of a nation:
"You always feel he will create chances and produce something special," Hareide said. "So often a player like that, capable of extraordinary things, can be the difference when a match is very tight - especially against a team as well-organized as Ireland."
Roy Keane on working with Martin O'Neill and Ireland:
"I enjoy working with Martin, the staff and the FAI, and the only thing on my mind in the next few days is helping the team try to get to the World Cup.
"In terms of club management, all that is on the back burner at the moment."
What are the odds?
Denmark 3/4
Draw 9/4
Ireland 5/1
What's our prediction?
Ireland to grab a decent 1-1 draw to take back to the Aviva Stadium.