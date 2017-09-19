Dennis Mumble: Bafana Bafana players are to blame for defeats to Cape Verde Islands

South Africa blew their chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after losing to the Blue Sharks earlier this month

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Dennis Mumble says the players didn’t come to the party in Bafana Bafana's back-to-back defeats to Cape Verde Islands.

“I meet with him (Baxter) on a regular basis, but the discussion is now focused on what happened in those two matches. I have said it‚ and I will say it once again, the players did not perform,” Mumble told the media.

The public had a full go at Baxter, slamming him for poor team selection, tactics and inability to instil a winning mentality into the team ahead of the ties.

“And they must account. Unfortunately the reality is if you did not perform you are not going to be selected, and I want to make sure that we don’t make the same mistakes again as in the previous two matches,” Mumble said.

Baxter will name his squad for the next World Cup qualifier at home to Burkina Faso on Wednesday, and Mumble believes there could be major changes.

“I don’t want to go and tell the coach whom to select. It’s his choice – we will never interfere in that, but also we must know how it’s going to improve,” Mumble said.

“I met him on the Wednesday after the second match coming from Durban‚ I met him again last Thursday‚ I will meet him again this week and I will meet him again next week. Tomorrow there is the team announcement for the Burkina Faso match, and I will continue to meet with him‚ but to focus a little bit more sharply on our performance and what else we need to make sure that team needs to succeed,” Mumble added.