Denny Solomona left out of England squad to face Argentina as Elliot Daly and Jonny May make rapid recoveries

Denny Solomona’s return to the England squad has been short lived after the wing was sent back to Sale Sharks on Tuesday, with Eddie Jones leaving him out of his 26-man squad for this Saturday’s opening autumn international against Argentina.

Both Elliot Daly and Jonny May have completed rapid recoveries from injury to feature in the squad, meaning that there is no space for 24-year-old Solomona. The rugby league convert was brought back into the side for last week’s training camp in Portugal after being given a second chance by Jones follow his banishment from an August training camp, having been involved in a late-night drinking session with Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi.

Having initially feared that both Daly and May would miss this weekend’s clash with the Pumas, Jones will have been relieved to see Daly come through training at Pennyhill Park in Bagshot on Tuesday, although it is no guarantee that he will play at Twickenham. Three players stand to be dropped from the squad to make up the match-day side, with the current set-up set to see one back-five forward, one inside back and one outside back cut on Thursday morning.

The 26-man party is one more player than was expected, and while Daly trained fully on Tuesday, May trained on his own to test out his injured hamstring, with Semesa Rokoduguni retained in the squad as cover for the Leicester Tigers flyer.

The inclusion of Daly and May gives them an extra day to prove their fitness, which could result in Bath wing-cum-full-back Anthony Watson rested should Jones feel that he deserves a break after the summer’s British and Irish Lions commitments. May, who has scored 10 tries in nine games this season, has flourished since moving to Leicester Tigers in the summer and would be able to link-up with half-back pairing Ben Youngs and George Ford, while Daly offers Jones vast versatility due to his ability to cover centre, wing, full-back and even fly-half if needed.