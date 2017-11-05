Deontay Wilder 'declares war' upon Anthony Joshua following stunning first-round win over Bermane Stiverne

Deontay Wilder has told Anthony Joshua “I declare war on you” following his first-round distruction of Bermane Stiverne to retain his WBC heavyweight title.

Stiverne hit the canvas three times in a brutal opening round, with the final fierce flurry of punches leaving him knocked out and Wilder standing tall – his 39th win in 39 fights, with 38 coming via knockout.

Joshua, who beat Carlos Takam in Cardiff last weekend, is on the lookout for his next opponent, although it is expected promoter Eddie Hearn will give him one more fight before a summer showdown with the Bronze Bomber.

However, Wilder appears to want Joshua, who holds the IBF and WBA straps, next and challenged him to accept his offer to find out who is the best heavyweight on the planet.

“I know I am the best. Are you up for the test?,” asked Joshua. “I've been waiting on that fight for a long time now.

“I declare war upon you. Do you accept my challenge?”

Joshua’s fellow Brit Dillian Whyte also wants a piece of Wilder and had hoped he would get to face him before ‘AJ’ although the American appeared to rule out a fight by claiming “a king” wouldn’t fight a “peasant”.

Following Wilder’s win, Whyte said on Twitter: “Well don @BronzeBomber but let’s do this work Feb 3 at the O2. I ain’t scared, fact. Will fight anyone any time.”

However, Wilder said: “They are trying to give me a peasant in Whyte. A king doesn't chase the peasants. A king takes kings. I want Joshua. If he doesn't give me the fight we have other plans.

“The world wants Joshua, the world wants Wilder, I want Joshua. Joshua come and see me baby. No more dodging, no more excuses. Make the date, don't wait. Let's see who is the best.”