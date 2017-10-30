Deontay Wilder 'declares war' on Anthony Joshua as he seeks heavyweight unification fight

Undefeated WBC title holder Deontay Wilder has “declared war” on Anthony Joshua in the wake of the British fighter’s victory over Carlos Takam in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wilder, who wants Joshua’s WBA and IBF belts, is now pursuing a blockbuster heavyweight clash to unify the division.

“I declare war. I am declaring war upon AJ. I will not chase him”, the American said. "We are going to lure you in; you can only run for so long and so far.”

He continued to stress he will accept promoter Eddie Hearn’s £3 million offer to fight Dillian Whyte, but only if he can face Joshua afterwards.

“You want Whyte and I want Joshua. Put them in a package and let me fight," he added. "I will knock out Whyte easy. I could do it with one hand tied behind my back.”

Joshua, speaking after his victory at the weekend, seemed open to the possibility of a showdown with Wilder, but conceded he may have to fight WBO champion Joseph Parker first.

“The possibilities are bubbling nicely in the distance. I want the other two belts out there, whether it’s Wilder first or Parker.”

