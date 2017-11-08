Deontay Wilder calls Anthony Joshua 'a little girl' and vows to 'knock out the champion' in his own back yard

Deontay Wilder wants Anthony Joshua's management to stop "ducking" him and set up a fight for the WBC heavyweight championship.

The 32-year-old American, who is prepared to travel to Britain to defend his belt against WBA and IBF champion Joshua, has accused promoter Eddie Hearn of delaying negotiations over a bout.

Wilder told BBC Sport: "I think Eddie is ducking me more so than Joshua. If Joshua's a strong champion, a true champion, you guys in England should smoke him out, make him fight.

"You should see if he's the best. My heart says I'm the best, if I'm not I want someone to show me."

Anthony Joshua (left) in action against Carlos Takam Credit: GETTY IMAGES More

Joshua recently retained his belts by beating Carlos Takam in Cardiff and while Wilder would rather fight on home turf, he is willing to cross the Atlantic to face the Olympic gold medal winner.

"Packing out stadiums looks good but the money and Mecca of boxing is in America," Wilder added.

"But if you want to stay at home like a little girl, this king has no problem travelling to knock out the champion."