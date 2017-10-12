Deontay Wilder calls Anthony Joshua a coward and warns division: ‘After fighting me you don’t have a life to live’

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has courted controversy by claiming he wants to hurt his opponents “to the point where you do not even have a life to live,” as well as accusing his rival Anthony Joshua of buying his first world title.

Wilder is set to defend his belt against the Canadian Bermane Stiverne on November 4, after his scheduled opponent Luis Ortiz tested positive for traces of two banned diuretics — hydrochlorothiazide and chlorothiazide — in the build-up to the fight.

And in an interview ahead of the contest, to be held in New York City, Wilder controversially claimed that he was unable to control his temper inside of the ring and that he aimed to inflict maximum damage on them.

“They were already terrified of me and when I say 'they', I mean all the top guys in the heavyweight division,” he told the boxing website fighthype.com.

“I'm not saying they're all scared of me, I know some of them want to fight me and really feel they can beat me but I do put fear in these fighters' hearts and they should have fear because I'm coming in to try and really hurt you to the point where you don't even have a life to live.

“I'm on some life, death threatening s***, try to take your life type s***. That's what I'm on when I get in that ring because the Bronze Bomber takes over. When I'm outside, I'm Deontay.

Wilder has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2015 (Getty)