Deontay Wilder tells Anthony Joshua to get it on as he targets unification bout

A week after Anthony Joshua retained the IBF and WBA heavyweight titles against Carlos Takam in Cardiff, the British champion's staunchest rival, Deontay Wilder, makes a defence of the WBC crown here at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Wilder may be fighting Haitian Bermane Stiverne in a rematch of their January 2015 battle but he directed as much if not more verbal traffic at the man from Watford in this week's lead-up.

Indeed, both Wilder and Joshua have insisted they must meet this summer.

"As soon as Anthony Joshua accepts the fight, then I'll be there," said Wilder, who claims that promoter Eddie Hearn has been delaying a unification contest for Joshua to glean more experience. "They're trying to distract people because they know that I'm a danger to anybody's career. All their excuses have nothing to do with the sport of boxing. The only thing people care about is the best fighting the best, and that's what I'm trying to do."

Here he takes on the WBC mandatory challenge Stiverne, the man he won the title from in arguably one of the best performances of his career back in January 2015. Since then, the unbeaten Alabama fighter, with 37 knockouts from 38 career victories, has defended the crown five times.

"I've called out every name in the sport. All the top guys have ducked me, so I just have to take care of the people that are able to get in the ring," said Wilder, who has had three fights cancelled in the past 18 months because of opponents failing drugs tests.

Wilder has his heart set on Joshua's belts and feels Eddie Hearn is not keen on a swift unification bout Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire More