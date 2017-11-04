Deontay Wilder vs Bermane Stiverne is a joke fight that shames the proud sport of boxing

The complexity of boxing match-making can leave fans scratching their heads at the best of times, but occasionally a fight can take place which makes so little sense that you wonder what they’re smoking over there in the boxing world.

Deontay Wilder won the WBC heavyweight title in January 2015 after outpointing Bermane Stiverne. It was an average fight with few fireworks, although it did represent the first time that the heavy-hitting Wilder had failed to stop an opponent.

Fast forward nearly three years, and Wilder has defended his title five times, beating the likes of Gerald Washington, Chris Arreola and Artur Szpilka.

Stiverne only fought once after that fight when he laboured to a win over heavyweight gatekeeper Derric Rossy in November 2015. His second fight back will take place tonight. Against Deontay Wilder. For the WBC heavyweight title. At the Barclays Center in New York.

Wilder was originally scheduled to fight Luis Ortiz in a much anticipated clash, but following a drug test failure for the unbeaten Cuban heavyweight, the replacement being Stiverne is another indicator of how flawed boxing rankings are. You just wouldn’t get this in any other sport, an athlete getting an opportunity based on years of inactivity and nothing to deserve it.

In tennis, while a ranking is protected for a certain time, if an injury takes too long to recover, a player will tumble down the rankings. It’s the same in golf and most individual sports. Simply existing on this planet isn’t enough to be taken seriously, you actually have to work to get back to title contention. So why in boxing are we constantly faced with joke fights like this? You’ve got one of the best heavyweights in the world having to waste time in a no-win fight.

If Wilder wins, nothing happens to increase his stock. Even if he knocks out Stiverne in spectacular style, he’s beaten a guy who has fought 10 rounds in three years. And if somehow he loses, he’s just lost to an inactive 39-year-old guy he’s already beaten.