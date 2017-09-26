​Departed star urges fans to support AFC Leopards

Ingwe has been struggling in the league but managed to qualify for the final of GOtv Shield where they will face Sharks

Midfielder Allan Kateregga has urged AFC Leopards’ fans to support the team from the heart.

Kateregga, who fell out with head coach Robert Matano and decided to join Uganda's outfit KCCA on loan, says by fans rallying behind the team, players will give their best.

“This is the time AFC Leopards players need their fans to support them fully, yes they might have disappointed in the league, but that does not mean all is lost.

“There is a chance of lifting the Shield that will guarantee the team a chance to take part in the continental assignments, all the team needs is the support from the fans.

"As for the players, I know they have much-needed quality to progress, and they will definitely take the club to places, I just wish them the best,” the Ugandan told Goal.

Ingwe is currently in the 12th position on the 18-team league table after accumulating 31 points.