Depleted Wales taught a lesson by ruthless All Black finishing as autumn internationals threaten to unvravel

Waisake Naholo scores one of New Zealand's five tries against Wales: Getty

For all the optimistic pre-match talk of New Zealand being vulnerable it was Wales who were handed a lesson in finishing on Saturday by two bulldozing wingers who are both reminiscent of a youthful Jonah Lomu.

Five tries to two in favour of Steve Hansen’s men tells its own story – four of them scored by the hulking duo of Waisake Naholo and Rieko Ioane – as Wales were emphatically thumped 33-18 at the Principality Stadium despite a score line which hinted otherwise

All Black half-backs Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett played a game of such breath-taking simplicity – built around the often overlooked skill of being able to pass the ball with precision and calm – some mistakenly thought they’d had quiet games.

Possessing two wingers with a combined weight of 208kg, combined with raw pace and sublime handling skills, all Smith and Barrett needed to be was conduits. They did so to perfection.

In truth, every time Wales came close to threatening the All Blacks with a bloody nose they were dealt a hammer blow in return by a team which has historically come out fighting when their backs are against the wall.

This lot are no different, and Warren Gatland’s men now head into next Saturday’s fourth and final encounter of the Under Armour series against South Africa facing the very real prospect of finishing the autumn with three defeats from four.

