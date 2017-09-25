Derailed in Madrid, Danilo's back on track and heading for Brazil return

Danilo needed a fresh start.

"It was very fast, I was training with Real Madrid, Pep called me and I was very motivated to make this change and start to work with him," Danilo told reporters.

"[Zidane] did [try to convince me to stay] but I was sure I needed to change.”

A Copa Libertadores winner as a teenager with Santos, a subsequent switch to Porto had taken him to the next level.

In Portugal, Danilo had found a natural position, too. After regularly featuring in midfield for Santos, he became a settled right-back and established himself as one Europe’s best.

A host of Europe’s biggest clubs came calling, with Real Madrid eventually winning the race for his signature by shelling out a cool €31.5 million.

But things didn’t go well in the Spanish capital, at least not on a personal level. Danilo left Spain this past summer with five major titles, including two UEFA Champions League winners-medals, and yet his career had reached crisis point.

Struggling to deal with the increased technical level he found in Spain, Danilo quickly lost his place in the team and was harshly singled out for criticism among Madridistas around the globe, many pointing out that, in the 2015-16 campaign, he’d featured in every minute of every single defeat the side suffered.

"The media pressure is the largest in the world, without doubt," Danilo told SporTV. "An error, no matter how small, goes viral. A mistake becomes very great even if it is very small.”

A series of high-profile, though mostly minor, errors, had shattered Danilo’s confidence. But others still believed in his potential, with Juventus and Chelsea both having attempted to lure him from Madrid.

For Danilo, however, there was only ever one option. "It wasn't a difficult decision to choose Man City over Chelsea. The moment City called me and Pep called me, I knew what I had to do."

His summer switch to Manchester has proved a turning point. Under Guardiola Danilo is rebuilding his reputation – so much so, this month he was recalled to the Brazil squad after last appearing for his country in 2015.

