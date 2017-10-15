Rapid Vydra helps Derby beat Nottingham Forest

Matej Vydra's goal after just 24 seconds set Derby County on their way to a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in Sunday's Championship clash.

Derby County claimed the spoils from Sunday's east Midlands clash as Matej Vydra's goal after 24 seconds set up a 2-0 win over fierce rivals Nottingham Forest.

The Czech Republic international struck the fastest goal of the Championship season so far - a left-footed effort from 20 yards - as the Rams made an ideal start at Pride Park.

AS IT HAPPENED: Derby host Nottingham Forest in rival clash

That strike was Vydra's ninth in eight outings against Forest, who recovered smartly from that dreadful opening, Barrie McKay clipping the outside of the post before he was denied by Scott Carson when clean through in the 35th minute.

As in the first, Derby made a bright start to the second period and doubled their lead within five minutes of the restart, Vydra the provider this time as he slipped a pass through for David Nugent to slot home into the bottom-left corner.

It was almost three when Tom Lawrence's cross from a free-kick struck the top of the crossbar as Derby celebrated a victory that sees them leapfrog their rivals into 13th, four points adrift of the play-off spots with a game in hand.