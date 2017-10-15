Derby County 2 Nottingham Forest 0: Matej Vydra piles centenary misery on Forest

Forest’s fate in the 100th East Midlands derby came down to effectiveness in front of goal after Matej Vydra took 24 seconds to maintain his deadly touch against them.

Vydra caught them cold with the first shot of the game, finding the corner of the net with a cracking left-foot shot after skipping past a line of defenders at the edge of the box. It was the Czech forward’s ninth goal in his last eight matches against Forest – five for Watford, two for Reading and now two for Derby – and one of the fastest this fixture has seen.

His pass then set up David Nugent early in the second half as Derby climbed above Forest to 13th place in the Championship table.

“I don’t know why he has done so well against Forest, maybe he just doesn’t like red,” Derby manager Gary Rowett joked. “Forest maybe had more of the ball than us but I think in certain passages of the game, we had a bit more experience and know-how.”

Team details

Derby County (4-2-3-1) Carson; Wisdom, Keogh, Davies, Forsyth; Huddlestone, Ledley; Russell, Vydra (Thorne 70), Lawrence; Nugent (Martin 80) Subs Baird, Pearce, Winnall, Weimann, Mitchell.

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1) Smith; Lichaj, Mancienne, Fox, Traoré; Bridcutt, Osborn; Cummings (Walker 74), Dowell (Clough 60), McKay (Ward 60); Murphy. Subs Darikwa, Henderson, Bouchalakis, Worrall. Booked Fox.

RefereeAndrew Madley (West Yorkshire).