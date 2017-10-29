Derek Brunson stuns Lyoto Machida at UFC Fight Night 119, but event marred by Colby Covington's anti-Brazil comments

It was all eyes on Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday for UFC Fight Night 119 as Americans Derek Brunson and Colby Covington picked up huge wins on foreign soil.

The main event was contested by Brunson taking on Lyoto Machida, who was returning to action for the first time in over two years having served a suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Machida was given a fantastic reception as he entered the Octagon, but Brunson also looked calm and collected as he walked out into the arena to face the former UFC champion.