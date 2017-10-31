Deschamps extends France contract through to 2020

The World Cup winner is set to take his spell at the Les Bleus helm to eight years after agreeing to stay on past next summer's showpiece in Russia

Didier Deschamps has agreed a contract extension which will keep him in charge of the France national side until 2020.

A World Cup winner from his playing days, the former Monaco, Juventus and Marseille coach has been in charge of his country since 2012.

He was handed the reins in the wake of Laurent Blanc’s departure after that summer’s European Championship.

"I had lunch with [Deschamps] last week, we talked about the possibility of working together through to the end of Euro 2020," French Football Federation president Noel Le Gaet told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I gave him eight days to think it over. We had lunch again and we came to an agreement.

"Didier Deschamps will continue as our national team coach until 2020."

Deschamps guided Les Bleus to the 2014 World Cup, earning an initial extension to his contract along the way.

France reached the quarter-finals in Brazil, before going on to reach the final on home soil at Euro 2016.

Deschamps came agonisingly close to adding to his international trophy collection and replicating his achievement of claiming silverware in France from back in 1998.

Portugal, though, were to spoil the party and force the hosts to turn their attention to another qualification campaign for a major tournament.

France did not have things all their own way en route to the 2018 World Cup, but secured automatic qualification as winners of Group A and are considered to be among the favourites to go all the way in Russia with an exciting young squad.

Deschamps will be leading that charge, along with another European Championship campaign heading towards 2020.