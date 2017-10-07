Deschamps out on his own with most wins as France coach

Blaise Matuidi's strike early on was the only cheer of a subdued 90 minutes, but it was enough for Deschamps to pass Hidalgo and Domenech in wins

Didier Deschamps has now won more games in charge of France than any other coach after guiding his side to a 1-0 victory over Bulgaria on Saturday.

The 48-year-old, who has at the helm since 2012, has now overseen 42 wins, overtaking Michel Hidalgo and Raymond Domenech who both oversaw 41 triumphs.

Deschamps led France to the quarter-finals at the 2014 World Cup, while they were runners-up at Euro 2016 on home soil.

Les Bleus were a long way from their fluent best in Sofia, but a third-minute goal from Blaise Matuidi propelled them back to the summit of Group A in Russia 2018 qualifying.

They now go into Tuesday's game against Belarus knowing victory will secure their spot at the World Cup in Russia next year.