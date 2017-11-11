Deschamps plans to contact Evra after Marseille sacking

After the 36-year-old was sacked by Marseille for attacking a fan, the national team coach plans to reach out to him over the "complicated" situation

France coach Didier Deschamps plans to contact Patrice Evra in the wake of his sacking by Marseille on Friday.

Experienced full-back Evra had his contract with the Ligue 1 side terminated after being suspended from UEFA competition until the end of this season for kicking a supporter.

The 36-year-old was red carded before the start of Marseille's 1-0 Europa League defeat at Vitoria Guimaraes this month after an altercation with a group of travelling fans boiled over.

A section of OM supporters held up a banner with the words "Evra get out" during their 5-0 win against Caen last weekend.

Evra started every match as France finished as runners-up at Euro 2016, and Deschamps said he would send the defender a private message rather than issue a public statement.

"The decisions that have been made, I'm not here to judge them," said Deschamps, who also coached Evra at Monaco between 2002 and 2005, after France defeated Wales 2-0 in a friendly on Friday.

"I will not go through you [the media] to give him a message. To give him a message I will do it directly, as I have always done.

"His situation is very complicated and I wouldn't wish anyone to be in this situation.

"But these actions have happened. They are there, they are heavy."