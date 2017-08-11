I deserve way more respect - Van Niekerk disappointed by Makwala comments

After Isaac Makwala appeared to suggest the IAAF were favouring Wayde van Niekerk, the latter said: "I deserve way more respect."

A disappointed Wayde van Niekerk has accused Isaac Makwala of showing him a lack of respect amid the controversy surrounding the Botswanan at the IAAF World Championships.

Although Makwala insisted he was fit to race in the 400 metres final in London on Tuesday, the IAAF barred the 30-year-old from competing due to the symptoms he presented in a medical examination, with a norovirus outbreak having affected multiple athletes in London.

In a subsequent interview with the BBC, Makwala appeared to suggest the IAAF's decision was motivated by a desire to ensure success for Olympic champion Van Niekerk, who did go on to win the final.

"There is something fishy they do not want to tell us," said Makwala. "Usain Bolt is out now so the IAAF wants someone to be the face of athletics."

Both Makwala and Van Niekerk went on to race in the 200m final on Thursday, the latter finishing second as his rival failed to make the podium. After that race, Van Niekerk was invited to comment on Makwala's apparent suggestion that favouritism had been shown towards him.

"To be honest with you, it really did upset me a bit," said the South African. "Especially the amount of respect I've shown each and every competitor I've competed against, including Makwala.

"I've always shown him massive respect and for him to come out and mention my name in something fishy happening in the IAAF, pointing me out as a favourite, knowing how hard I've been working over the last few years...

"If I was an overnight success, if this was my first gold medal, I could've accepted a statement like that. But I've been putting out great performances the last two years, including this competition's double.

"I think I definitely deserve way more respect from my competitors. But this is a competition. This is an area where we want to be the best, we want to compete. We're not here to make friends. I've learned a great lesson now, so I definitely will be taking the future a bit differently, focusing on myself and not letting such negativity affect me."

Van Niekerk added: "I wouldn't say it affected me, I just expected more from someone I've been competing against for the last few years now. I mean, I gave him his dues when he was ahead of me. He's broken my [African] record, I've broken his record and there's been continuous respect. So, for him to come out with such a statement, I think it was a bit disappointing."

Having claimed gold and silver medals in the 400m and 200m in London, Van Niekerk indicated he may look to take on a shorter sprint double at future championships.

"If I have to refer to the 400, I’d love to have that as an individual event, so I'd love to improve my world record again. The only doubles I think I would consider now is the 100 and 200," he explained.

"I've been thinking of it. I'd love to do a bit of the 100 and 200 at the Commonwealth [Games] next year. But obviously I'm going to have to do some 400s at the Diamond Leagues and World Challenges and so on. After this season, we'll sit back with coach and decide where we're going to invest our time."