He deserves a better athlete - Kyrgios unsure of future with coach Grosjean

The working relationship between Nick Kyrgios and Sebastien Grosjean could soon be over after the Australian's US Open exit.

Nick Kyrgios is unsure if he will continue working with coach Sebastien Grosjean, saying the Frenchman "deserves a better athlete".

Kyrgios fell to a 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-1 defeat to fellow Australian John Millman in the first round of the US Open on Wednesday, sustaining a shoulder injury that required on-court treatment in the third set.

The 14th seed received a code violation for swearing, which he denied in a heated exchange with the umpire, and a points penalty after smashing his racket as the match slipped away from him.

Kyrgios had been without a coach for almost two years when he teamed up with Grosjean last May, but he is unsure how long their working relationship will continue as he continues to struggle with his commitment to the sport.

"I'm not good enough for him. You know, he's very dedicated. He's an unbelievable coach. He probably deserves a player that is probably more dedicated to the game than I am. He deserves a better athlete than me," said Kyrgios following his first-round exit.

"I'm not dedicated to the game at all. He's helped me a lot, especially with the training, in training sessions.

"There are players out there that are more dedicated, that want to get better, that strive to get better every day, the one-percenters. I'm not that guy."

Asked if he could see a time in which he could be more dedicated, Kyrgios said: "Probably not, honestly not."

Having reached the final of the Western and Southern Open this month it appeared the Australian was primed for a deep run in New York, and he was unsure why his hopes had gone awry.

"In Cincinnati, I was not doing anything different. I was probably less dedicated than I was this week," said Kyrgios.

"I was playing basketball at Lifetime Fitness every day for two hours - I played an hour of basketball before I played David Ferrer in the semi-final.

"I was going for ice cream, this Graeter's place getting a milk shake every day. I was less dedicated. And this week I was dedicated, and my shoulder starts hurting."

However, he did not envisage taking a long time to move on from a loss to world number 235 Millman.

Kyrgios said: "Obviously, I'm disappointed I lost. It's not the end of the world. I will get over it in probably half an hour. I will get food and watch the matches. It is what it is."