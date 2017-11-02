Despite the howls of Proper Football Men, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino could be saving English football

What do these foreign managers know about the Premier League? For me Jeff, they just don't get it.

Yes, for the Proper Football Men, there is something just a little unpalatable about our brave English managers being overlooked for what's his face from where is it again?

As those footballing philosophers Phil Thompson, Paul Merson and Richard Keys have argued so cogently, these are English jobs that should be for the English.

It would be interesting to know then what the likes of Merse and Keys make of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino's achievements this season, and especially those on Wednesday night. Both managers masterminded magnificent European victories, and did so with an English core.

There were three English starters in Guardiola's Manchester City team that won so well at Napoli (it would have been four were it not for Kyle Walker's rare omission), while six English players featured in Tottenham's coming of age victory over Real Madrid. Between them those players scored four goals against two of the strongest teams in Europe.

Dele Alli is thriving at Tottenham under Pochettino More