Despite spending £70m on Morata, Chelsea need another striker - Lampard

Chelsea need to add another striker in January to complement £70 million man Alvaro Morata, says Frank Lampard.

Having taken the decision to freeze two-time Premier League title winner Diego Costa out of the fold, Antonio Conte was forced into the transfer market over the summer.

Chelsea 5/2 to draw at Anfield

Morata was acquired from Real Madrid, and the Spain international has settled quickly at Stamford Bridge to net nine times in 17 appearances.

Chelsea are, however, lacking depth in the striking department and Lampard believes that will force them to spend again when the next window opens, before then addressing their midfield needs in the summer of 2018.

The former Blues star told BT Sport: “I think they need to add [in January].

“If you’re looking at Morata there, Michy Batshuayi has come in and had moments where he’s scored but seemingly Conte doesn’t trust him.

Michy Batshuayi Chelsea 2017 More