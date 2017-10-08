Determination pushed Nigeria to World Cup, says Ezenwa

Gernot Rohr's men secured a passage to next year's showpiece in Russia with win over Zambia and the goalkeeper attributed it to team's drive

Nigeria's Ikechukwu Ezenwa says determination was enough inspiration to secure them a Russia 2018 World Cup ticket following their 1-0 win over Zambia.

Alex Iwobi's 73rd minute strike against the Chipolopolo saw Gernot Rohr's men became the first African side to qualify for next year's showpiece.

"Qualifying for the World Cup was the focus of everyone in the team before the game. Presently now, everyone is happy for the joy of qualifying the country," Ezenwa told Goal.

"First of all, it was God's favour that we qualified and determination from the whole of the players. If you check the team, inside 100 percent of players on the squad, I think 70 percent have not been to the World Cup. So I think, the determination pushed the team to qualify with a match to spare.

"It is a thing of joy for me playing three games and being part of the team's qualification. I had the belief that I will do the country proud if I was given the nod to start the match against Cameroon. My colleagues - Daniel Akpeyi and Dele Ajiboye were also equal to the task and could make the country proud.

"I think the future is bright for me and the most important thing for me is to remain focus because I don't have to lose my head or celebrate too much. There are more things ahead to do and very soon I have to leave the shore of Nigeria to a club abroad to further my career," he added.