Di Francesco delight as Roma put Chelsea to the sword

Eusebio Di Francesco praised Roma for standing firm with Chelsea before killing them off in a superb Champions League display.

Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco felt the impressive 3-0 Champions League win over Chelsea served notice of his side's growing belief.

Di Francesco's men played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago but the Premier League champions were no match for them in the return Group C encounter.

Stephan El Shaarawy rifled home a brilliant opener after 39 seconds and capitalised upon a wretched error from Antonio Rudiger on his return to the Stadio Olimpico to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Diego Perotti fired in a blistering third as Chelsea were overwhelmed after the break and Roma replaced them at the top of the standings.

"We really deserved this," Di Francesco told a post-match news conference.

"Our fans deserved this great win and it's no coincidence. I played many players today who helped get us into this competition.

"We have gained self-belief. There are more fights to come to establish ourselves, but we've proved we can play against any team with this mindset and collective effort.

"I knew we were facing a very good team. But I really believed we could be dangerous on the break, with our offensive midfielders and wingers and their runs, which we did, especially in the second half.

"We faced a very good Chelsea in the first half and did well to hold them back, before killing off the game in the second half."

Roma lie fifth in Serie A with a game in hand on the sides above them and travel to Fiorentina this weekend.

