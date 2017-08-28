Di Maria to Barcelona rumours rubbished by super agent Mendes

The former Real Madrid forward has been linked with a return to Spain, but an imminent move away from Paris Saint-Germain has been ruled out

Reports suggesting Angel Di Maria is close to completing a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona are based on lies, according to Jorge Mendes.

The Argentine forward has been heavily linked with a return to La Liga this summer, where he has previously impressed for Real Madrid.

Barca are said to view the 29-year-old as another useful addition to their ranks as they seek to cover the loss of Neymar to PSG, with a €105 million deal for Ousmane Dembele already wrapped up.

No deal for Di Maria is imminent, though, according to super agent Mendes.

He told journalists on Monday: “What is being said about Di Maria is a lie.”

Mendes was speaking as he prepared to leave Catalonia after jetting in for transfer talks with Barcelona.

He is the representative of Portugal international Andre Gomes, who is closing on a move from Camp Nou to Juventus.

It was suggested that he would act as a middle man for another former client and negotiate a switch to Spain for Di Maria.

He has rubbished those claims, but Barca have admitted to still being in the market prior to the summer deadline.

Technical secretary Robert Fernandez has said on their ongoing recruitment drive: "We are negotiating with some players about the possibility of incorporating them into the team and we hope to reach an agreement to introduce a new player.

"We have been working for a long time on possibilities, maybe a player comes or maybe there are two, we have to wait because we are negotiating and we can find ourselves with a favourable framework to bring one more, or maybe two.

"Everyone knows what situation the market is in and what has happened, the teams know what our situation is but the fact that we have moved quickly helps us to reach a favourable situation.”

Barca are looking to put the record-breaking €222m fee generated by the sale of Neymar to good use and bolster their ranks in a bid to wrestle domestic and European dominance back from arch-rivals Real Madrid.