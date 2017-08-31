Diafra Sakho's West Ham exit held up because his agent had a horse running in the 3.20 at Chelmsford

While the whole football world ran around in a frenzied panic on transfer deadline day, West Ham wantaway Diafra Sakho and his agent were at the races.

The Senegal forward is angling for an exit from the London Stadium, but negotiations were put on hold on Thursday afternoon for more important matters.

It was reported early in the day that Sakho would be attending the day's horse racing at Chelmsford where one of his representatives had a runner - Siege of Boston - in the 3.20.





That led the Racing Post to tweet out a screengrab with the caption: "Someone's got their priorities right!"

Someone's got their priorities right! pic.twitter.com/zhshaOZfpy — Racing Post (@RacingPost) August 31, 2017

The Press Association's racing correspondent Graham Clark later confirmed that Sakho had indeed been spotted at the track but was "keeping a low profile in the car park!"

The trip wasn't a wasted one, though, as Siege of Boston claimed its maiden win, pipping Cainhoe Star on the line in a photo finish.

That's why Diafra Sakho's agent stopped off at @ChelmsfordCRC! Siege Of Boston gets up for owner Mark McKay in a thriller... #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/Omq40kbGHX — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 31, 2017

Sakho's agent later confirmed a number of "off field issues" needed to be resolved before a move away for his client is completed.

Crystal Palace or a return to France remain the 27-year-old's most likely destinations.