Diamondbacks' Ray sets record, Martinez blasts four homers

Robbie Ray re-entered the National League Cy Young discussion with a record-breaking performance, while Arizona Diamondbacks team-mate J.D. Martinez also made history.

Ray struck out 14 batters in just over seven innings, leading the Diamondbacks to a 13-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

He became the first player in MLB history with four 10-strikeout games in a season against the Dodgers.

Not only was Ray dominant on the mound, improving to 12-5 with a 2.80 ERA, he also drove in two runs to join Randy Johnson as the only other player in Diamondbacks history with at least 13 strikeouts and multiple RBIs in a game.

While Ray was spinning a gem on the mound, Martinez made the Dodgers pay at the plate.

Martinez became just the 18th player in MLB history and first in Diamondbacks history to hit four home runs in a game en route to six RBIs as Arizona made it 11 successive wins.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Scooter Gennett also recorded a four-home run game earlier this season. Just for a reference, there have been fewer four-home run games than perfect games in MLB history.