Diamondbacks earn meeting with Dodgers after outlasting Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks cruised to an 11-8 home win over the Colorado Rockies in the National League wildcard game.

Back in the postseason for the first time since 2011, the Diamondbacks will now head to Los Angeles for the start of a National League Division Series matchup against the Dodgers.

STARTING PITCHERS CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE

On Tuesday, New York Yankees starter Luis Severino lasted less than an inning after allowing three quick runs against the Minnesota Twins. Ervin Santana allowed four runs in two innings for the Twins.

Wednesday was no different, as Rockies starter Jon Gray was touched up for four earned runs off seven hits in just 1.3 innings. Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke cruised through the first three innings, but he was bounced in the fourth after allowing four runs before the third out. The 3.6 innings marked Greinke's shortest postseason start.

The Diamondbacks also used likely NLDS game one starter Robbie Ray for 2.3 innings on Wednesday after Greinke's struggles. Ray allowed one run with three strikeouts. His 34 pitches will likely make him unavailable until game three against the Dodgers.

NEVER SLEEP ON GOLDSCHMIDT

The NL MVP candidate suffered a late slump that included five hitless games to end the regular season. Gray's first pitch to Paul Goldschmidt was a hanging breaking ball almost daring the All-Star to get a hit.

Not only did Goldschmidt end his 0 for 11 career mark against Gray, he blasted a three-run home run over the left-field fence. Goldschmidt's homer ignited the Arizona faithful, which helped pave the way for a Diamondbacks victory.

DIAMONDBACKS SHOW OFF LINE-UP DEPTH