Diaz hails influence of 'special' Silva at Manchester City

Manchester City teenager Brahim Diaz believes he has the perfect mentor at the Etihad Stadium in compatriot David Silva.

The attacking midfielder, who turned 18 last week, made his senior debut as a substitute in last season's EFL Cup tie at Swansea City and impressed on City's pre-season tour to the United States, scoring in each of the International Champions Cup wins over Real Madrid and Tottenham.

Spain Under-19 international Diaz has a host of senior team-mates vying for a place in Pep Guardiola's side in his position, although few seem as guaranteed of a place in the City starting XI as Silva.

Capped 113 times by his country, Silva has been at City since 2010 and has moved to take Diaz under his wing since the youngster moved to Manchester from Malaga.

"David is a special player," Diaz told City's official website. "As a person, but as a player as well, he is special for me.

"He helped me a lot. I am always asking him things about professional football, where can I move on the pitch…everything.

"He is so good because he was born like that. He's been a really special player for City and whenever he goes he will be remembered because he is such a special player."

An easy-on-the-eye performer and a quicksilver dribbler, Diaz insists he feels at home trying to hold his own alongside City's array of attacking talent.

"The team is all good. I am really happy to be here and playing with City," he added.

"To play with this team is really easy because they make it really easy.

"We have got a lot of good players. They can see you when you move; they will play one-twos."