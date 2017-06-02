Did Durant stare down Rihanna? Warriors star cannot remember

Kevin Durant led all scorers at Oracle Arena but it was his apparent moment with pop star Rihanna that stole the headlines.

Did Kevin Durant stare down Rihanna during game one of the NBA Finals? The Golden State Warriors star cannot remember.

Durant inspired with 38 points as the Warriors dominated reigning champions the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Oakland on Thursday.

Durant nailed a three-pointer in the fourth quarter and then appeared to stare down Rihanna, who was watching courtside.

Asked about the moment post-match, Durant told reporters: "I don't even remember that."

When made aware that social media was in frenzy following the incident, a surprised Durant said: "Really?"

Warriors team-mate Steph Curry – who had a double-double in the Finals opener – stepped in by saying, "Don't get into that trap" in defence of Durant.

Durant then replied: "Yeah, I don't want to get into that. I'm cool. Have fun with that."