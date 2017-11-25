Did England's co-captaincy decision work against Samoa?

In the build-up to England’s 48-14 win over Samoa, co-captain for the Test match Chris Robshaw spoke of how the captaincy can be perceived from the outside as involving giving Churchillian orations but that that the reality is very different. That in reality leadership is about being there for one’s team-mates, showing how one cares.

Robshaw’s perspective shows a modern and practical take on the captaincy. If we are to look beyond the traditional image of the captain as a totemic character barking encouragement, Eddie Jones’ decision to opt for a dual captaincy shared by Robshaw and George Ford seemed both a novel yet logical proposition.

READ MORE: Rugby Union: Kobelco Steelers get Carter as superstar fly-half confirms Racing exit

READ MORE: Rugby Union: Sensational Scotland run riot against Wallabies following Kepu red

READ MORE: Townsend hails Scotland mentality after record-breaking Australia win

When you take both players’ dispositions, personalities and positions into account, it makes sense. There has often been the argument not encumber the fly-half with the captaincy, so on paper the experiment made sense for Ford. As the architect of the back’s play he is the de-facto leader there, so why not give him the title?

As with Robshaw, considering the horrors and humiliation of home World Cup group stage elimination ended his last stint at the England captaincy, it again makes sense not to load the one player with all the responsibility.

Robshaw’s resilience and selfless style of play combined with Ford’s vision and composure seems like the dream combination for a captain.

When it came to the co-captains’ playing performances, it is difficult to argue that either were unencumbered particularly in the first half.

Despite an overall man-of-the-match performance, Ford’s first 40 at times was far from being vintage as his kicking both from hand and from tee was not at its clinical best. He grew into the game, shepherding Alex Lozowski well and made some sumptuous kicks building a platform for colleagues to score in the second half. You can’t ask more from a captain than to lead by example and show resilience.

Back on the open side, Robshaw was busy and doing the dirty work well around the break downs but his attention seemed somewhat lapsed when in the first half he was intercepted by the Samoans.

Yet being a captain is more than the individual’s performance. If being a good captain is as Robshaw commented all about those around you, the co-captains succeeded.

Ford was man of the matchCredit: PA More

Lozowski’s opening try and his crisp passing in his 56 minutes on the field were testimony both to having a good fly half inside him and good leadership.

The same could be said for Charlie Ewels who fudged the kick-off that led to the Samoan try but then atoned with a try of his own. That showed resilience and that he was in the encouraging and caring environment that Robshaw had said he was striving for.

One could view the on-field mechanics of the co-captaincy functioning well when after Elliot Daly’s first try, Ford was busy lining up a tricky conversion which he neatly kicked, while Robshaw spoke to the rest of the team in the huddle, England then enjoyed a smart and dominant spell of play. Less than 10 minutes later England had scored again, this time through Henry Slade.

England player ratings vs Samoa More

As more replacements took to the field, the game became more dis-jointed as did the influence of the co-captains, this could, perhaps, partly be explained by the introduction of usual and solo captain Dylan Hartley came on.

In the closing minutes Ford’s cool steadied the backs. Robshaw may not have been in the heat of the action for the build-up for the final try of the match via Semesa Rokoduguni’s but was vocal towards team-mates in the phases building up to.

The co-captaincy experiment was not perfect but it was an intriguing experiment in terms of seeing England’s on-field demeanour, particularly around mind set, resilence and settling the newer caps. Considering, Ford’s performance and Robshaw’s grit, and the growth of younger players it is certainly an experiment worth trying again.

Moment which changed the match

Mike Brown’s first try, scored so early on, set the tone for the match and set the tempo in England’s favour, even if it did slow down at times.

Most influential player

George Ford led by example in his co-captain capacity, his cool and composure allowing those outside him such as Lozowski, Slade and Daly to shine. Also was the architect of defensive efforts when the Samoans pushed themselves back into the game.

Crowd rating: 6/10

The ease with which England swept into the lead ensured this was always going to be a fun day out rather than a particularly engaging encounter. Notably, there were a few home cheers when Samoa scored their late consolation try. The use of fans’ phone lights created an intimate feel in the Twickenham vastness.

Referee rating

Andrew Brace: 7/10 An overall consistent performance in a game that lacked much controversy.

Match rating 6/10

Far from a vintage fixture but this game would have left the viewer with lots to think about from Lozowski and Slade’s centre partnership to the concept of the co-captaincy and how that could possibly evolve in the future.