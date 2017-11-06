Did Gor Mahia give away points in Nakuru?

A senior figure from the Green Army has intimated to Goal the reason behind that outcome that saw K'Ogalo held by Zoo

Gor Mahia were held to a one all draw by Zoo Kericho at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

Meddie Kagere gave the 16-time champions a deserved lead in the second half, but the hosts had different ideas as they went on to equalize through Kepha Andati.

A senior figure from the Green Army has intimated to Goal the reason behind that outcome.

"The players had staged a go-slow and boycotted training sessions, two days before the match. I feel to some extent that affected the coach's plans for he had to work with players, who were not mentally prepared for the game and that was evident against Zoo.

"Players were forcing the management to settle their dues and that was the reason behind the boycott."

K'Ogalo won the first leg by a solitary goal, scored by Kenneth Muguna.