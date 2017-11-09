Did Klopp snub Man Utd? German admits to turning down 'historical' post before joining Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp hs revealed that he turned down a “historical English club” before joining Liverpool because the job “didn’t feel right”.

Having enhanced his reputation during a productive spell at Borussia Dortmund, the German coach was a man in demand back in 2015.

Around that time, Manchester United were stagnating under Louis van Gaal while Chelsea were preparing to part with Jose Mourinho.

Both clubs would have been expected to express an interest in Klopp, having seen him walk away from his role in Dortmund, but neither got a deal done as Liverpool swept in to make a high-profile appointment as successor to Brendan Rodgers.

“Why Liverpool? I had an offer of another historical English club two years ago, but I never felt comfortable with how they understood football,” Klopp told guests at a charity event in Cape Town, according to Soccer Laduma.

“It didn’t feel right. When Liverpool called, I can’t explain it. It was right.”

