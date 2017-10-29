How did Leicester and Everton perform after sacking their managers?

“Boring and a little bit dull” were the damning words used to describe Claude Puel’s tenure at Southampton: a verdict delivered by club legend Matt Le Tissier shortly after the Frenchman’s dismissal.

But this snapshot of Puel’s vision at Leicester appeared to suggest that English football has misjudged the 56-year-old, after an electric first-half performance brimming with verve, vigour and entertainment.

This was the devilish and vibrant Leicester of old, a display to evoke memories of that astonishing title win, and perhaps the board of directors have made a shrewd appointment after all.

For Everton’s caretaker manager, David Unsworth, this was not the job application he was hoping for and for 30 disastrous first-half minutes it was as bad as anything served up by Ronald Koeman, sacked on Monday.

Everton played as if they were running through treacle, a 45rpm record being played at the wrong speed, and their chronic lack of pace was exposed for the wonderful opening goal.

Their director of football, Steve Walsh, who was such a crucial figure in these parts when former club Leicester won the title, will have been subjected to another uncomfortable afternoon sat in the stand.

His big summer buy, Gylfi Sigurdsson, was not even in the starting XI as Unsworth revealed a ruthless streak. Unsworth also made two substitutions at half-time, hauling off both wingers Kevin Mirallas and Aaron Lennon, in a clear sign that he acknowledged the plan had not worked.

You get the impression that Everton loyalists, especially Bill Kenwright, would love to see Unsworth given a crack at the top job, but he was unable to get a tune out of them here.

Everton were better in the second half, but a consolation goal was beyond them and scrutiny will continue to surround that £140million trolley-dash.

Kevin Mirallas was taken off at half time along with Aaron Lennon Credit: Getty images More

Three of the Everton back four – Phil Jagielka, Ashley Williams and Leighton Baines - had a combined age of 100, with Michael Keane absent through injury.

The other member of the defence, 20-year-old Jonjoe Kenny, endured a chastening experience and was unfortunate to provide the own goal, later ruled as a Demarai Gray strike by the Premier League bods on the Sunday afternoon shift.

But they really do look the slowest team by some distance, and Everton need to address that issue in January. And quickly.

Puel’s debut as a Fox, meanwhile, could not have gone much better. Leicester’s board declined to show up for the official unveiling last week but vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha did offer some insight into the appointment in the programme.

“When we reached the decision to make a change in football management earlier this month, the board had a clear vision of the profile of character needed to help us move forward and build on the success of recent years,” he wrote.

“As the process of identifying that character began, Claude’s attention to detail, knowledge of our squad and vision to help the club realise its potential marked him out very quickly as the outstanding candidate.”

Mahrez is looking back to something near his best Credit: PA More

Puel certainly made an impression here, opting for a 4-4-1-1 formation with Riyad Mahrez given a free role playing behind Jamie Vardy.

Mahrez went missing for much of last season after winning the PFA Player of the Year award, but there have been glimpses of stardust in recent games and this also hinted at a bright future.

It was the other winger, Gray, who produced the magic for the sublime opening goal and he will only benefit under Puel’s tutelage. Running with the ball 60 yards, riding at least three challenges, his pass to Mahrez was also brilliant and underlined why Leicester turned down £25m from Bournemouth for him in the summer.

Puel’s next task will be a game at Stoke next Saturday while Unsworth has an awkward Europa League tie in Lyon. Unsworth, you sense, is running out of time to nail the job he so desperately covets.

Moment which changed the match

Claude Puel has already revealed his plan to “seduce” Riyad Mahrez and giving him free rein here was a huge statement of intent. Mahrez, and Gray, created havoc in the first half and perhaps Mahrez’s new role as a “No. 10” is a sign of the direction Puel wants to take his new team.

Most influential player

Demarai Gray

The England under-21 international was making a rare league start but delivered a brilliant performance, shimmering with menace and invention. Puel has a proven track record of developing youngsters and Gray will now have the platform to flourish.

Demarai Gray shone for Leicester Credit: Getty images More

Crowd rating - 8/10

Puel was given a rapturous reception before kick-off and the atmosphere was a reminder of how crucial Leicester’s fans were during the title win. Everton fans did not turn on Unsworth and it seems apathy is setting in, so soon after a summer of optimism.

Referee rating - 6/10

Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Bizarre decision not to award Everton a first-half penalty after Christian Fuchs’ reckless challenge on Aaron Lennon

Match rating - 7/10