What did Tite learn from Brazil's latest World Cup qualifiers?

Brazil's most recent World Cup qualifiers were their first they grabbed the first spot in Russia after the hosts way back in March. And as the dust settles on tough clashes against Ecuador and Colombia, coach Tite has every reason to be pleased with what he saw.

Despite losing his 100 percent record in official matches with the draw in Barranquilla, the trainer had the luxury of experimenting with his first team, using these hyper-competitive clashes almost as friendlies.

Tite's demands for the double-header from his men were simple: pressure and a responsible attitutde. With precious few games scheduled before June 2018 he is keen to waste no time in finding his best XI, as well as fine-tuning his strategy on the pitch for whatever opponents await in Russia.

Against both Ecuador and Colombia fans witnesseed a change in formation, as Tite altered his usual 4-1-4-1 for a 4-2-3-1 line-up, an idea he first put into action in June's friendlies against Argentina and Australia. Philippe Coutinho started both games on the bench, coming on for Renato Augusto in each. The game-plan proved a roaring success in the opening game, but did not quite come off against Colombia as the Selecao were held to a 1-1 draw.

Fernandinho and Roberto Firmino also benefitted from the rotation as the Manchester City and Liverpool men were tried out against Colombia and passed the test. Fernandinho was strong both in defence and attack, feeding Neymar in the box to start the move that led to Willian's goal. Firmino, meanwhile, played in an unfamilar role as the lone striker in place of Gabriel Jesus, but showed enough quality to provide an alternative in the position.

Resisted by some of the Selecao support, who cannot see what Tite wants from the player, Firmino is nevertheless in pole position to be Jesus' principal back-up in the upcoming World Cup. In Barranquilla, he played for the team, dragging markers out of position and opening up the final third. His finishing may not be on the level of Gabi, but he has the qualities Tite wants on his bench.

The coach will also have been heartened to see discipline and restraint rule surpreme in a match that in recent years has been a flashpoint for incidents. Only Dani Alves picked up a yellow card against Colombia, and Brazil will hence have a full squad to choose from in the daunting climes of Bolivia's La Paz when qualifying resumes in October.

