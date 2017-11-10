Didier Deschamps fuels talk of 'globetrotter' Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United to manage PSG

France manager Didier Deschamps believes that Jose Mourinho would consider leaving Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain in the future because the country remains one that he is yet to tick off on his CV.

Mourinho spoke warmly of PSG last month, fuelling rumours that he could already be courting the leading job in Ligue 1 despite only being in his second season at Old Trafford. He has since played down suggestions of a move across the Channel and insisted he is happy with United, although the Portuguese did reiterate that he will not end his career with the club.

With this in mind, Deschamps’ latest comments add weight to the theory that Paris will be Mourinho’s next destination, having already ticked off Portugal, Italy, Spain and England three times on his “globetrotter” career.

“Jose Mourinho, why not?” said Deschamps. “He's pretty happy at Manchester United at the moment. But he's a bit of a globetrotter. So why not in France too? He has not been to France yet.

“PSG are the most stand-out team in France. They are doing well nationally and in the Champions League.”

The rumours have surfaced after Mourinho labelled PSG “magic” following their summer spending spree on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the former setting them back a world record £200m and the latter due to sign permanently at the end of the season for £160m once his loan deal from Monaco ends.

The 54-year-old has still never managed four complete seasons at any club since his first job at Benfica in 2000, and the prospect of him emulating Sir Alex Ferguson and building a dynasty at United looks very slim by his own admission.

“The only thing I can say is I'm still a coach with worries, with ambitions, and with the desire to do new things. I'm sure that I won't end my career here,” Mourinho said last week.