Didier Drogba relives Chelsea's Uefa Champions League triumph

The Blues legend reminisced on how he led the Blues to their first ever triumph in the elite European competition against the Bavarians

Didier Drogba recalled the historic feat of leading Chelsea to their maiden Uefa Champions League title against Bayern Munich in 2012.

The former Ivory Coast international was the hero of the night in Munich after smashing home a header to force the encounter into extra time.

During the penalty shootout, the striker converted the decisive spot kick past Manuel Neuer to deliver the Blues' first European topflight silverware.

The 39-year-old remembered the hostilities at the Allianz Arena that night and how Petr Cech’s heroics inspired him.

“Just before kick-off, when we came up the stairs and entered the stadium, we could see red in front of us and Bayern Munich fans to the right of us,” Drogba told Chelsea website.

“As we walked and turned we could see blue behind the other goal, and we said, 'We are not alone'.

“We were playing in their city, their stadium, their home, and we had to do something special there. Again, adversity. We said, 'Today we are not losing', but when they scored seven minutes before the end…'Oh, maybe we will!'

“But after, when I walked towards the goal to take the penalty, I knew we had won. Petr Cech had saved three penalties in total. The job had already been done.”