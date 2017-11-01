Didier Drogba shows support for Chelsea after Roma loss

The Yellow and Reds humiliated the Blues with three unreplied goals at the Stadio Olimpico in their Group C match

Didier Drogba has sent a message of support to Chelsea in the wake of their 3-0 loss to Roma in Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League encounter.

Stephan El Shaarawy's brace and a David Perrotti strike put Antonio Conte’s charges to the sword in the Italian capital.

The Stamford Bridge outfit dropped to second in Group C with seven points from four games but a win in any of their last two matches will ensure their progress into the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition.

And the Blues legend took to social media to post a message of encouragement to the club while lauding Eusebio Di Francesco’s side for a masterful display.

“Never an easy place to play, but not the result expected but we’re still in Chelsea," Drogba wrote on Twitter.

"Keep it up AS Roma. Confirmed what I saw a few weeks ago."