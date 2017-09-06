We didn't deserve losing to Lobi Stars, insists Niger Tornadoes’ Ikefe

The Ikon Allah bowed to struggling Lobi at the Paper Aku Stadium, and the defender is still unhappy that his side could not pick a point

Niger Tornadoes' Andrew Ikefe has described his side as unlucky following their 1-0 defeat against Lobi Stars in Markudi.

Anthony Okpotu's penalty at the Aper Aku Stadium puts Abubakar Bala's men in danger of a relegation battle, sitting three places above the drop zone with 51 points.

But the former Katsina United man is confident they will escape the drop on the final day against Shooting Stars in Lokoja on Sunday.

"Honestly, we did our best but we were unlucky not to have left Markudi with least a point against Lobi Stars," Ikefe told Goal.

"We wanted to win and gave a good account of ourselves but the result did not favour us. I don't like accusing referees but our penalty that gave them the goal was not too fair on us.

"We played very well and did not deserve to lose against Lobi Stars judging by our performance. It's sad we lost but that is football for you.

"Well, we have put that defeat behind us, even though we are now in the struggle for survival. That's a bad situation for us but we will sure we avoid relegation against Shooting Stars."