Diego Costa hits out at Antonio Conte's man-management and accuses Chelsea boss of lacking 'charisma'

Costa and Conte have not seen eye to eye all season: Getty

Diego Costa has heavily criticised the man-management abilities of Antonio Conte and accused him of having no “charisma” after the way he tried to force the striker out of Chelsea.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Brazilian-born Spaniard revealed he is being fined every week for not returning to train with Chelsea after Conte sent him a text message at the end of the season telling him he was no longer in his plans and to find a new club.

The 28-year-old said he was happy at Stamford Bridge until Conte made it clear he had no future in the Italian's team, and now wants to rejoin the club he left to join Chelsea in 2014.

The striker said he has not reported for training as he does not want to train with the Blues' reserves, and is happy staying in Brazil and paying club fines until his future is resolved.

And he says the whole episode has left him without respect for Conte as a person, given the way he has conducted himself in regards to Costa’s future.

“His ideas are very fixed and clear,” Costa told the Daily Mail. “I have seen the sort of person he is. He has his own opinion and that will not change.

“I respect him as a great coach. He has done a good job and I can see that, but as a person, no. He is not a coach who is very close with his players. He is very distant. He doesn't possess charisma.

“There are ways of going about it. You don't do it by text message. You should be honest and direct to someone's face.

“Conte has his mentality. He thinks it's the best way of working.

“He arrived from an Italian league where everyone is very serious and arrived in a dressing room where there are maybe more jokes.”