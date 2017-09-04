Diego Costa left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad

Diego Costa was omitted from the 24-man squad announced on Monday afternoon: AFP/Getty Images

Diego Costa has been omitted from Chelsea's squad for the Champions League group stage.

The 28-year-old has been absent without leave since the start of the summer amid rumours of a move back to Atletico Madrid.

Costa claimed manager Antonio Conte informed him via text message that he was surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge in June.





His falling out with the club escalated further last month after he accused them of treating him like a "criminal" in a newspaper interview and revealed that he had been fined for missing training.

Nevertheless, the forward was named in Chelsea's squad for the Premier League this season suggesting there may at least be some way back into the first-team.

But the omission from the Champions League squad throws his future into further doubt.

Each club must submit a squad with a maximum of 25 players - which Chelsea did on Monday afternoon.

Among those named must be a minimum of two goalkeepers and eight "locally-trained players" - i.e. players who spent at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21 on the club's books or on the books of another club in the same country.

That means the Blues have named youngsters including Kyle Scott, Charly Musonda and Jake Clarke-Salter in their squad.