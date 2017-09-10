Diego Costa, Reus and the biggest stars left out of Champions League squads

Champions League action returns on Tuesday as the 2017-18 group stage gets underway.

The cream of the European crop will be thrust under the spotlight once again, but there will be some big names missing from the grandest of continental stages.

Here, Goal takes a look at a selection of stars to have lost out on a place in their respective club squads – with there a variety of reasons to explain their absence.

DIEGO COSTA - CHELSEA

View photos Diego Costa Chelsea More

Chelsea do not want Diego Costa around anymore, and the feeling is clearly mutual.

The Spain international was, however, to miss out on a summer move - despite clamouring for a return to Atletico Madrid - and will form no part of Antonio Conte’s European plans as he remains AWOL in Brazil.

MARCO REUS - BORUSSIA DORTMUND

View photos Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga More

One of the most highly-rated performers in European football, but Marco Reus is a man who has endured wretched luck on the injury front in recent years.

The forward, who famously missed out on Germany’s World Cup triumph in 2014, suffered cruciate ligament damage in May and is still working his way back to fitness.

HATEM BEN ARFA - PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

View photos Hatem Ben Arfa PSG More

Hatem Ben Arfa must be cursing his decision to trade Nice for PSG in 2016, with the winger seeing his career derail again just as he had got it back on track.

