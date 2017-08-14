Diego Costa reveals Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has called him while in Chelsea exile

Diego Costa has revealed that he has been in direct contact with former manager Jose Mourinho while in exile in Brazil since his relationship with Chelsea soured at the end of last season.

The Brazilian-born Spaniard was informed by managed Antonio Conte at the end of last season via text that he was no longer needed by the club, despite his goals firing the Blues to the Premier League title in the Italian’s first season in charge.

That has left Costa looking for another club, which he wants to be Atletico Madrid, despite him insisting he was happy at Stamford Bridge before the breakdown of his relationship with Conte.

The 28-year-old is being fined for every week he refuses to return to the club to train as he doesn’t want to join the reserves and has revealed that Manchester United manager Mourinho has called him directly during his time in Brazil.

“Jose has called me, direct to my phone, just to check I am OK and to see how I am,” Costa told the Daily Mail. “He wished me good luck.

“I never had any problems with Jose, we have a strong relationship. Everyone was very sad when things didn't work out in the end for him at Chelsea.”

Costa also reveal that his current Chelsea teammates were keeping in contact with him and constantly telling him how much they missed having him in the changing room.

“They send messages saying ‘I miss you’ and that they love me,” he added.

“I am always talking with the boys — particularly Cesc Fabregas, David Luiz and Willian. We have banter over WhatsApp.”