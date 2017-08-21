Diego Costa says 'disrespectful' Antonio Conte had a 'moment of madness' by ending his Chelsea career by text

Diego Costa has refused to train with Chelsea's reserves and is being fined wages by the club as a result: Getty Images

Diego Costa has continued his verbal attack on Chelsea manager Antonio Conte following his “moment of madness”, with the striker still angry about the text message he received from his manager telling him he had no future at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old is currently absent without leave in his native Brazil as he attempts to force through a move to Atletico Madrid, the club who he left to join Chelsea three years ago. As part of his effort to force a transfer, Costa has told Chelsea that he will only join Atletico, and has ordered them to lower their valuation because they are blocking any chance of him leaving Stamford Bridge in what is proving to be one of the most remarkable club vs player stand-offs in memory.

Costa has not kept quiet on his desire to leave Chelsea, and has given a series of interviews in Brazil where he is currently staying at his family home.

The latest instalment has seen Costa question the respect of Conte and the Chelsea board, with the Spain international far from happy with learning his fate through text messages from the Italian manager.

"Conte's text? It was a moment of madness,” Costa told MC News. “It can happen, but I thought it was disrespectful.

“I always asked to speak face to face with the coach and the board. I never sent [them] text messages, so it shows what kind of person he is.

“If something makes me sad about this situation, it's [the fans'] affection as they'd always supported me, even during the delicate moments.

“If I'd been in the team for three years, it was for them and the dressing room, which was very much united. It was a great experience.”

The stand-off shows no sign of abating given that the club have demanded Costa return to London to resume training, all the while trying to offload him in a deal that could potentially exceed £50m. Atletico are reluctant to meet Chelsea’s valuation given they cannot play any new signings until their transfer ban ends at the start of January, and should Atleitco sign him before the summer transfer window deadline in 10 days’ time, they would have to pay his £150,000-a-week wages without getting anything in return.

Conte told Costa he is no longer part of his plans (Getty)

But despite their ban, Costa made it clear why he will only join Atletico for the second time in his career.

“I already have in mind where I want to play and I've made it very clear,” he said. “[Spain's] a country with which I identify a lot due to the climate and the people.

“I fell in love with Madrid. We have to wait for the right moment.”