Diego Costa welcome at Everton - Koeman

The Spain international continues to look for a way out of Stamford Bridge this summer and there could be a place for him at Goodison Park

Ronald Koeman has suggested Everton could make a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa.

The striker is expected to leave the Premier League champions after being told by Antonio Conte that he is no longer needed. A return to Atletico Madrid is Costa's preferred move, but he has complained that Chelsea are demanding too much for him.

Everton 13/2 to win at Chelsea

Everton have recently emerged as a potential destination for the 28-year-old, who scored 20 goals in 35 Premier League games last season, as they look to add experience to their attack.

The £75 million sale of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United has left them thin in the centre-forward position, with Wayne Rooney and 20-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin their only options.

And Koeman says Costa would be a good option to add competition for places in the starting XI.

"I have always said there will be a warm welcome for every good player here and he is a good player," he told reporters.

"We are still looking to bring in a striker. It is not about being unhappy with Dominic – I am very happy with him – but he is still young and we need more competition up front.

"We have tough fixtures and a lot of international players and a lot of players selected for the under-21s – six Everton players with England."

While Costa remains contracted to Chelsea until June 2019, his lawyers have begun legal action to force a move away from the club.

The Spain international has scored 58 goals in 120 games for the Blues since arriving from Atletico in 2014.

Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more