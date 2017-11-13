Dier: More to come from Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek must keep working hard to realise his potential for England, midfielder Eric Dier said.

England midfielder Eric Dier called for calm around Ruben Loftus-Cheek, urging people not to get "too carried away".

Loftus-Cheek produced an impressive performance on his senior debut for England in a 0-0 friendly draw against Germany at Wembley on Friday.

Dier hopes the 21-year-old, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, can continue moving forward.

"Everyone's known about Ruben's potential for a long time," the Tottenham star told UK newspapers.

"It's great that he’s now playing regular football week in, week out at Crystal Palace. That can only allow him to fulfil his potential. Hopefully this [his international debut] is another step in his progression.

"There's so much more to come from him, but there's no point getting too carried away at this point. He's a good boy and he still has a lot to work on, like all of us."

Loftus-Cheek has already made six Premier League starts for Palace – the same number he managed in three seasons at Chelsea.

Dier liked what he saw from the midfielder against Germany, praising his approach against the world champions.

"He showed a great attitude, willing to get on the ball anywhere, with the confidence to do that and that's fantastic and great to see," he said.

"Ruben is a big boy. He's been the same since he was 12 I think. He's strong, he's got great physicality, he moves the ball really well.

"There's fantastic potential there and hopefully he keeps working hard to fulfil it."