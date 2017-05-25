Dieselgate, Draxler, De Bruyne and the decline of German giants Wolfsburg

As the ICE10 train pulls into the station at Wolfsburg Hauptbahnhof en route from Berlin to Hannover, the Volkswagen Arena comes into view between the trees overlooking the Mittelland Canal and River Aller. Shortly after, the traveller begins to see the Volkswagenwerk, the biggest car plant in the world, and employer of almost 60,000 of the city's 124,000 inhabitants.

Founded in 1938, the city built up around the Volkswagen factory. The population is intrinsically linked with the automobile industry. Diesel is in their blood.

Every family has someone working in the factory, either directly or indirectly. The city's football team play at a stadium named after their owner, and are an exception to the 50+1 rule that governs most German football clubs due to their long standing history of financial support for VfL Wolfsburg.

'Arsenal struggling to attract best'

The football team is one of the most important cultural aspects of the city, and when they won the Bundesliga for the first and only time in 2009, a party was held in the city which drew a crowd of 100,000 - almost everyone in the region.

After that initial taste of success six years earlier, it looked like Wolfsburg had arrived in 2015. Under the guidance of managing director Klaus Allofs, they had spent a club record €30 million (£22m) on Chelsea attacker Andre Schurrle, won the DFB Pokal and qualified for the Champions League after finishing second in the Bundesliga.

Just a few months later, that bright future began to evaporate into exhaust fumes. Allofs had sold the team's key player, Kevin De Bruyne for €75 million (£55m) to Manchester City. The Belgian was instrumental in the previous year's exceptional campaign, setting the league record for the most assists in a season (21), scoring a goal in the DFB Pokal final win over Borussia Dortmund and being named Footballer of the Year in Germany.

View photos Nicklas Bendtner Kevin De Bruyne VfL Wolfsburg FC Bayern Munchen DFL Supercup 01082015 More

On the pitch, Wolfsburg had a huge void to fill. Julian Draxler was signed from Schalke for €36 million, but the club had also sold Ivan Perisic to Inter Milan during the off-season, leaving manager Dieter Hecking with a much weaker squad than in the previous campaign.

Off the field, the city was rocked by the revelations in September dubbed 'Dieselgate' where Volkwagen had deceived emissions tests in order to show their cars as better for the environment. As well as the health and environmental consequences, VW were hit with record fines from all over the world, totalling over €18 billion (£15bn), while court cases still continue well into 2017.

In October, Wolfsburg halted construction of a new 32-hectare academy which was due to cost the club around €40m and would be backed by Volkswagen. The decision came as no surprise to many, who feared that sponsorship from the car manufacturer would also curtail spending in the transfer market.

Ronaldo out of European Team of the Season

Bild reported that €60m from the sales of De Bruyne and Perisic went straight to VW rather than being reinvested in the club, but this was dismissed by the club, while leading German economist Prof. Dr. Rudolf Hickel also refuted the claims.

"I absolutely do not agree with this. I'm pretty sure that it won't be true. It is a nuisance that it is discussed in public" Hickel told Goal .

Read More