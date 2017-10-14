Dijon 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Meunier heroics put Ligue 1 leaders six points clear

Defender Thomas Meunier ensured PSG beat Dijon and took advantage of Monaco's defeat to extend their advantage at the top of Ligue 1.

Thomas Meunier scored a dramatic double, including a stoppage-time winner, as Paris Saint-Germain salvaged a 2-1 away win over Dijon to move six points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

A superb goal from Benjamin Jeannot, who smashed in a sensational volley with three minutes remaining, looked to have rescued a point for Dijon on Saturday.

But Meunier, who had previously netted a second-half opener, popped up to strike again – the right-back now has seven goals for club and country already this season.

Earlier, Dani Alves hit the woodwork in one of the rare moments of quality in a quiet first half that saw Dijon restrict PSG.

And host of missed chances from Kylian Mbappe almost haunted the visitors as they failed to convert their second-half dominance into goals prior to the late drama.

PSG were not at their formidable best but now have 25 points from a possible 27 in a fine start to the domestic campaign. Dijon, meanwhile, sit 17th with only one victory from their first nine games.

Angel Di Maria - brought into the starting line-up in place of Edinson Cavani after the Uruguayan's international exploits - threatened first as his curling effort from just outside the area was pushed away by Dijon goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet.

The hosts were more than holding their own and Jordan Mane volleyed narrowly wide, before PSG keeper Alphonse Areola had to react impressively to parry away a powerful, swerving strike from Kwon Chang-hoon.

Despite a lacklustre showing in a quiet first half, PSG came close to going into the break in front, Alves sending a magnificent 30-yard free-kick dipping towards the top corner, although his effort ultimately hit the angle between post and bar.