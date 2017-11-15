Dimitrov delighted to find Midas touch

A one-sided encounter saw Grigor Dimitrov thrash David Goffin to secure a last-four spot at the ATP Finals and the Bulgarian revelled in it.

Grigor Dimitrov declared that everything he touched turned to gold after a stunning straight-sets triumph over David Goffin at the ATP Finals.

The tournament debutant prevailed 6-0 6-2, taking the first set in just 27 minutes en route to reaching the last four in London.

He dominated from the outset, winning the first nine games in a row, and felt he could do no wrong in Wednesday's one-sided encounter.

"You get a few days out of the year that whatever you touch turns to gold, and that was the first set," he said.

"You have days like that, you work for those days, it is nice when it comes in such an occasion.

"I am humbled to win that match. It is special win for me.

"My movement was great, I was reading the game really well and believing in my shots.

"The next thing you know the match is over. I felt I could have played more.

"My goal was to reach the weekend, every match is very important to me. I am not here just to participate."