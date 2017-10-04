Dimitrov dumps out Del Potro, Kyrgios on the move

Grigor Dimitrov beat Juan Martin Del Potro, while Nick Kyrgios, Steve Darcis and Roberto Bautista Agut won at the China Open on Wednesday.

Grigor Dimitrov saw off old foe Juan Martin Del Potro to secure a quarter-final berth at the China Open.

Third seed Dimitrov was beaten by Andy Murray in the Beijing final last year and he overcame a serious hurdle in his attempts to go one better on Wednesday.

The Bulgarian won 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 in a two-hour slugfest against the wildcard from Argentina, picking up a second straight win against Del Potro, having lost each of their previous five encounters.

Del Potro has won both of the three-setters between the par and was eyeing up momentum in the decider at 5-2 up in a second set, but Dimitrov promptly reeled off five straight games to snatch the win.

Roberto Bautista Agut is next in line for Dimitrov after the Spaniard opened up a 6-0 4-0 lead over Aljaz Bedene before the Brit retired from their second-round match.

Steve Darcis beat Dusan Lajovic in the battle of the qualifiers to book a quarter-final against Nick Kyrgios, who overcame Mischa Zverev in three sets.

Almost a year ago, Kyrgios was eliminated in disgrace at the Shanghai Masters against the German, resulting in the ATP handing down a fine and suspension amid allegations of tanking.

But the eighth seed's fighting spirit was on full display in their first meeting since that fateful one as he fought back to win 3-6 6-2 6-2.

"I knew it was going to be tough," said Kyrgios. "He plays a very old-school type of tennis, likes to come forward a lot.

"I got broken early in the first. Then I kind of knew I had to loosen up and find my rhythm a little bit. I started serving much better, started just relaxing. I knew I was going to feel pretty comfortable at some stage out there. Obviously just really happy to get through."